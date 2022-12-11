Rabi expansion boosts hopes of bumper crop, but warm winter a concern

“The increase in area is across all crops, the maximum being in wheat. Out of 6.8 million hectares increase in all rabi crops, increase in wheat area is 5.1 million hectares," an official said, requesting anonymity because he’s not authorized to speak to the media. After wheat, the next highest increase in area is in oilseeds, a scarce set of items India imports in large quantities. The area under oilseeds increased by 750,000 hectares. The area under coarse cereals, or millets, has seen a jump of 430,000 hectares.