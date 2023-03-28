Rabi wheat procurement may surpass 34.1 MT target: FCI chairman5 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 12:31 AM IST
The open market sales scheme (OMSS), under which the Centre sells foodgrain to keep prices down, the continuing export ban and likely higher production in 2022-23 (July-June) will increase wheat supplies, the FCI chairman said
New Delhi: Wheat procurement in the 2023-24 rabi marketing season may be higher than the estimated 34.1 million tonnes, but the quality of the grain may suffer because of unseasonal rains in some areas, Food Corp. of India chairman Ashok Meena said in an interview.
