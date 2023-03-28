Rabi wheat procurement may surpass 34.1 MT target: FCI chairman

Prices should not rise, because the impact of OMSS is not yet over. In the supply line of OMSS, wheat is being lifted every day. The fund they have given to me for wheat under OMSS, they haven’t lifted that quantity yet. A total of 3.3 mt is sold, and only 3.2 mt has been lifted so far. The private sector is trying their best to lift the remaining 100,000 tonnes to full capacity. Despite that, they cannot lift the remaining quantity at once due to logistic challenges. To lift 100,000 tonnes, they generally require about 33 days.