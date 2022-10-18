Rabies jabs not faulty, says health ministry

NEW DELHI :Rising rabies deaths in Kerala were not due to “rabies vaccines being ineffective" but because of delays in seeking timely and appropriate animal bite management, according to a Union health ministry report.
A Central team was rushed to Kerala as panic gripped state following dog bites.
This year around 196,000 cases of rabies have been reported in Kerala. Around 21 people have died from rabies due rabies, including 6 who were vaccinated.
