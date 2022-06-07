There have been media speculations that Rabindranath Tagore, and APJ Abdul Kalam may soon replace Mahatma Gandhi on banknotes.The finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) were rumoured to be considering placing the watermark figures of Tagore and Kalam on a new series of banknotes of various denominations. Now, the RBI has issued an official statement to debunk the speculations. As per the RBI, there is “no such proposal" to replace Mahatma Gandhi’s face with anybody else’s.

