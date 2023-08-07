Nation remembers Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore as a profound thinker and a versatile author known for striking a chord in Indians mind with his poems, songs, short stories, novels, plays, and even paintings.

His quotes and paintings continues to guide the young population of India. Other than being an artistic masterpiece, Tagore's writings were also infused with political and social commentary. He was known to be a vocal critic of British imperialism. Here are the top quotes of Rabindranath Tagore.

Rabindranath Tagore top quotes

“Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky."

“If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars."

“Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers, but to be fearless in facing them. Let me not beg for the stilling of my pain, but for the heart to conquer it."

“You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water."

“I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy."

“It is very simple to be happy, but it is very difficult to be simple."

“Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark."

Rabindranath Tagore plays

Autumn festival

This one act play was written and translated by Tagore. It has a deep mystical and symbolic meaning. The play revolves around the activities oin one evening in the forest near River Betasini. It was visited by a mysterious monk on the eve of Autumn Festival.

Chitra

The one-act play was first published in English in 1913 by the Indian Society of London. The story of the play revolves around the Mahabharata character Chirangada, a female warrior who tries to attract the attention of Arjuna. The play is known worldwide and has been adapted in different formats.

Chitrangada

Just like Chitra, Chitrangada is a dance-drama, based on the story of Chitrangada, who is a mythological princess of Kingdom of Manipur and one of the wives of Arjuna, says Wikipedia.

The Post Office

Written in 1912, the play is a story of a child named Amal. He is suffering from an incurable disease, which makes his life limited to his adoptive uncle's home.

Prakritir Pratisodh

It is a Bengali drama written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1884.