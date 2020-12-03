Radhakishan Damani sells stake in Tata group's retail arm Trent

The shares were sold on November 27, 2020, and, based on the weighted average price of the stock at ₹717.92 apiece

Ace investor Radhakishan Damani, promoter of Avenue Supermarts, and persons acting in concert (PACs), have trimmed stake in Tata group's retail arm Trent by selling over 28.22 lakh shares in the open market for an estimated sum of over ₹202 crore.

As per regulatory filing, Radhakishan Damani, Kirandevi G Damani, Jyoti Kabra, Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd, Damani Estates and Finance Pvt Ltd, Derive Investments and Derive Trading and Resorts Pvt Ltd, sold 28,22,516 shares in the open market.

As per regulatory filing, Radhakishan Damani, Kirandevi G Damani, Jyoti Kabra, Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd, Damani Estates and Finance Pvt Ltd, Derive Investments and Derive Trading and Resorts Pvt Ltd, sold 28,22,516 shares in the open market.

The shares were sold on November 27, 2020, and, based on the weighted average price of the stock at ₹717.92 apiece, the transaction is estimated at ₹202.63 crore.

Radhakishan Damani and persons acting in concert, held 3.87 per cent stake in Trent earlier. It has now come down to 3.08 per cent.

Last month, Trent had reported a consolidated net loss of ₹78.56 crore and revenue from operations stood at ₹585.37 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.