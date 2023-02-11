Radhika Gupta's best learning from financial services: Be aggressive enough…
- Be aggressive enough in business that you don’t sleep during the day, but conservative enough that you don’t have sleepless nights, Radhika Gupta posted
Edelweiss AMC CEO Radhika Gupta in a two-line post beautifully summed her ‘best learning from financial services business’. The advice could be beneficial for many investors if they follow the rule efficiently.
