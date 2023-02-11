Edelweiss AMC CEO Radhika Gupta in a two-line post beautifully summed her ‘best learning from financial services business’. The advice could be beneficial for many investors if they follow the rule efficiently.

She posted both on Twitter and Linkedin, be aggressive enough in business that you don’t sleep during the day, but conservative enough that you don’t have sleepless nights. One of my best learnings in the financial services business.

Many agreed to the advice. One of her follower said, Indeed a very purposeful & thought provoking...learning process to keep in mind... possibly... forever... !!! I believe, that the business is successful if it is not affecting your physical & mental health in any way! Which is actually very important in every manner.

Another added, True thought Mam, but market aggression and pressure sometimes don’t let you sleep anytime be it a day or night. Work life balance is also an important aspect which every entity should try and ensure for its employees. And the same should aggressively flow from top to bottom of management pyramid.

There were some hilarious conversations too. One named Pranay Loya said, Probably why you never started with Crypto? And replying to it, Arjun Anand commented, I always see you post about your Crypto loss! How much did you lose bro!

Gupta is often seen advocating for ‘work-life balance’ through her post. Last year when Bombay Shaving Company's CEO Shantanu Deshpande advice regarding how should youngsters work for at least 18 hours for 4-5 years to achieve their goals created much controversy, Gupta in her post had countered the thought saying, an individual can choose to work very hard in their 20s or 30s or throughout their career, but "hours may not be the best metric (and having worked 18-hour days, I can say they are loooongg!), but that's semantics".

A perspective on 18 hour workdays… pic.twitter.com/0X2rdNjNG4 — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) August 30, 2022

Time and again she also spoke about the importance of embracing motherhood wholeheartedly and cited that you can still continue to have a mindblowing career even after being a mother.