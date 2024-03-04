Radhika Merchant's ‘Dekha Tenu’ dance entry is viral now | Watch video

Radhika Merchant made her way down the aisle accompanied by the melodious tune of ‘Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve’ during her pre-wedding ceremony with Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Sunday.

The atmosphere was filled with emotion as Anant, along with his parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and other guests, cheered for the couple.

Anant greeted Radhika warmly as she approached the stage, tenderly holding her hands and welcoming her into the next chapter of their lives together.

The three-day extravaganza, commencing on March 1, witnessed an illustrious guest list spanning entertainment, industry, politics, and sports converging at the lavish celebration in the coastal city. Hosted in Jamnagar near Reliance Industries' world-renowned refinery, the grand affair served as a splendid prelude to the impending nuptials of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. Scheduled for July 12, their wedding promises to be an event to remember.

On the final day, Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan graced the occasion, alongside Sanjay Dutt, who sported a distinctive ensemble of a pink short kurta and brown cargo pants. The guest list featured luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sachin Tendulkar, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, alongside business tycoons like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Gautam Adani, N Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Ajay Piramal.

The festivities commenced with a mesmerizing performance by international music sensation Rihanna, setting a high standard for the star-studded celebrations.

Themed days such as 'An Evening in Everland,' 'A Walk on the Wildside,' and 'Mela Rouge' added a touch of cultural richness and glamour to the proceedings, culminating in a memorable event that brought together luminaries from diverse backgrounds in a harmonious celebration of love and unity.

