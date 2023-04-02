Radhika Merchant carries mini bag worth 52 lakhs at NMACC launch

Radhika Merchant carries mini bag worth ₹52 lakhs at NMACC launch1 min read . 11:23 AM IST
Radhika Merchant's silver-coloured Hermes Kellymorphose mini bag caught everyone's attention at the NMACC event.
Radhika Merchant's silver-coloured Hermes Kellymorphose mini bag caught everyone's attention at the NMACC event.
Radhika Merchant, soon-to-be bahu of the Ambani family, walked hand-in-hand with Anant Ambani as she made a gorgeous appearance in a black saree at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's opening ceremony on Friday.
Radhika Merchant, soon-to-be bahu of the Ambani family, walked hand-in-hand with Anant Ambani as she made a gorgeous appearance in a black saree at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's opening ceremony on Friday.
Her silver-coloured Hermes Kellymorphose mini bag caught everyone's attention at the NMACC event. A report published by bollywoodshaadis.com stated that the fashionista's small bag is priced at 63,750 USD or ₹52,30,000.
Her silver-coloured Hermes Kellymorphose mini bag caught everyone's attention at the NMACC event. A report published by bollywoodshaadis.com stated that the fashionista's small bag is priced at 63,750 USD or ₹52,30,000.
The bag featured a mick front flap and the signature Kelly design along with a chainmail body, short strap, and long shoulder chain with a clochette, the pictures circulated on social media shows.
The bag featured a mick front flap and the signature Kelly design along with a chainmail body, short strap, and long shoulder chain with a clochette, the pictures circulated on social media shows.
Anant Ambani's fiancé wore looked stunning in a black-hued Indo-western style lace saree. She posed with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s younger son at the event. The duo looked adorable in their black outfits, giving major couple goals with their appearance.
Anant Ambani's fiancé wore looked stunning in a black-hued Indo-western style lace saree. She posed with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s younger son at the event. The duo looked adorable in their black outfits, giving major couple goals with their appearance.
The soon-to-be-married couple got engaged in January this year. Both have known each other for a few years and their engagement ceremony brought them closer to their upcoming marriage.
The soon-to-be-married couple got engaged in January this year. Both have known each other for a few years and their engagement ceremony brought them closer to their upcoming marriage.
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was opened in Mumbai with the Reliance Foundation chairperson dancing to the tune of 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'.
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was opened in Mumbai with the Reliance Foundation chairperson dancing to the tune of 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'.
The cultural centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube.
The cultural centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube.
It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards to house a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.
It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards to house a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.
Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' -- one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.
Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' -- one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.
The grand opening ceremony was attended by B-town celebs like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas and American model Gigi Hadid.
The grand opening ceremony was attended by B-town celebs like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas and American model Gigi Hadid.