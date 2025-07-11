Radhika Yadav murder case: Why did father kill 25-year-old former tennis player? ‘Humiliation’, ‘depression’ over...

Former tennis player Radhika Yadav was allegedly shot dead by her father on Thursday. Deepak Yadav, 49, was arrested as he confessed to killing his daughter.

The 25-year-old former state-level player lived in Sector 57 of Sushant Lok-II with her father, her mother, and her brother.

The incident took place around 2 pm at the family's double-storey home in the upscale Sushant Lok area in Gurugram, police told news agency PTI.

Yadav shot his daughter when Radhika Yadav was on the first floor, cooking food in the kitchen.

Deepak Yadav reportedly fired at least five gunshots, three of which hit Radhika in the back, and killed her on the spot.

Police seized a .32 bore licensed revolver, which Deepak Yadav, originally a native of Wazirabad village, allegedly used in the murder.

Why did Deepak Yadav kill his daughter Radhika? Sources told PTI that Deepak Yadav confessed that he shot at Radhika because he was often taunted for living off her income.

Police, however, in an official statement, claimed that a tennis academy that Radhika ran was the bone of contention between the father and the daughter.

"Radhika used to run a tennis academy, and her father was not happy with it," Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Singh was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Hindustan Times reported that many people in the family’s native Wazirabad allegedly mocked him for living off his daughter’s income from her tennis academy, which fueled his anger.

He wanted her to shut down the tennis academy, which she refused to do.

“He wanted her to shut down the academy, but she refused. He finally shot her dead over the same dispute,” assistant commissioner of police Yashwant Yadav said.

According to police, the father claimed he had been battling depression for the past 15 days due to social criticism about his daughter’s career and earnings.

In his confession, he reportedly said he could no longer bear the humiliation which had hurt his ‘pride’, as mentioned in the FIR, which was accessed by HT.

Police are also investigating other angles in the case, including the father's objection to a possible affair or a social media reel on Instagram.

Police rushed Radhika to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

On the complaint of Radhika's uncle, an FIR was registered at Sector 56 Police Station, and Deepak Yadav was arrested.

Who was Radhika Yadav? Radhika Yadav, born on March 23, 2000, was a promising tennis player who had made her mark on both national and international platforms.

She held the 113th position in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) doubles rankings and was also placed within the top 200 globally in the same category.