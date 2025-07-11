Radhika Yadav killed over Instagram reels? New details shock, tennis player's academy fueled father-daughter feud

Radhika Yadav murder: In a shocking turn of events, tennis player Radhika Yadav's father Deepak Yadav has admitted that he was furious over her daughter running her own tennis academy, and shot her dead in their Gurugram residence over a dispute on the same. Police are also probing if Radhika's Instagram reels led to her fatal death.

Deepak Yadav shot his daughter Radhika Yadav in a fit of rage, over an argument about shutting down the academy, police officials investigating the matter told News 18.

Police are also investigating if Deepak was upset over Radhika’s Instagram reels, and a possible affair, which led to the shooting, reported TOI.

The 25-year-old tennis player was shot dead by her father at the family's double-storey home in the upscale Sushant Lok area of Gurugram on Thursday, July 10.

How Radhika Yadav was murdered According to police, Deepak Yadav, using his licensed revolver, fired three bullets at Radhika while she was in the kitchen — one striking her neck, and two hitting her in the back.

To date, police have arrested Deepak Yadav, who has also confessed to killing his daughter.

“The father has confessed to the crime. The deceased was shot three times. Police teams have visited the spot. The reason behind the crime is that the deceased, Radhika, ran a tennis academy, and her father was against it,” TOI reported, quoting a police official investigating the matter.

Radhika Yadav's father was mocked by neighbours With more details about the tennis player's murder unravelling, police officials said that Radhika Yadav's father's motive stemmed from growing frustration, fueled by societal pressure and taunts about his daughter's independent venture.

In this undated image, Deepak Yadav, who is accused of killing his daughter, former tennis player Radhika Yadav, in Gurugram on Thursday

While Radhika Yadav's father and the tennis player were discussing about shutting down the academy, an argument broke out, and in a fit of rage, Deepak shot his daughter.

Neighbours and relatives reportedly mocked Radhika's father, saying he was living off his daughter’s income, which deeply affected him. Troubled by the humiliation, Deepak wanted Radhika to shut the academy, reported News 18.

Radhika Yadav Instagram reel Radhika Yadav had appeared in a music video last year alongside an independent artist. This may have caused tensions within her household, with police investigating this angle behind the tennis player's murder, reported PTI.

The music video in question, titled "KARWAAN", was produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and released in 2024 under the LLF Records label. It featured Radhika Yadav alongside artist INAAM in multiple scenes.