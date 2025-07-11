Radhika Yadav murder case: Did a music video lead to ex-tennis player's murder by her father Deepak in Gurugram?

Police on Friday said they are investigating all possible angles in the murder case of former tennis player Radhika Yadav.

Meanwhile, PTI reported, citing police officials, that Yadav had appeared in a music video last year alongside an independent artist, and this may have caused tensions within her household. Authorities confirmed that this aspect will also be part of the ongoing investigation.

The 25-year-old former player was shot dead by her father at the family's double-storey home in the upscale Sushant Lok area of Gurugram on Thursday. Deepak Yadav (49) later confessed to killing his daughter and was arrested.

Watch the music video here: The music video, titled "KARWAAN", was produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and released in 2024 under the LLF Records label. It featured Radhika Yadav alongside artist INAAM in multiple scenes.

According to an NDTV report, Radhika's father, Deepak, had strongly objected to her appearance in the video and reportedly asked her to remove the related reels from her social media platforms.

Mint could not independently verify the developments.

What does the initial probe say? Initial reports indicate that tensions between Radhika Yadav and her father escalated following an argument over an Instagram reel she had filmed.

Hindustan Times reported, citing Sandeep Kumar, Public Relations Officer of Gurugram Police, that a social media post is believed to have contributed to growing friction within the household.

PTI reported, citing sources, that Deepak Yadav confessed that he shot at Radhika because he was often taunted for living off her income. Police, however, in an official statement, claimed that the tennis academy Radhika ran was the bone of contention between the father and the daughter.

"Radhika used to run a tennis academy, and her father was not happy with it," Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Singh said.

Deepak Yadav accused of killing his daughter Radhika brought to city court.(Photo:ANI)

The licensed revolver used in the crime was seized, and a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC, including murder. "Gurugram Police has arrested the accused father, and a case is being registered," PRO Sandeep Kumar said.

Was the victim's mother present on the same floor? Deceased's uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, said in the FIR that Deepak, his wife Manju and daughter Radhika lived on the first floor of the house in Sector 57 while he lived on the ground floor along with his family.

On Thursday, around 10.30 am, he suddenly heard a "loud explosion" and rushed to the first floor, the FIR stated.

“I saw my niece Radhika lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen, and the revolver was found in the drawing room. My son, Piyush Yadav, also rushed to the first floor. Both of us picked up Radhika and rushed her in our car to Asia Maringo Hospital in Sector 56, where doctors declared her dead,” the uncle said in his statement.

Further investigation is on.