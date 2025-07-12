Radhika Yadav murder case: New twist emerges; cops say tennis player did not own academy, father objected to training

Radhika Yadav murder: Tennis player Radhika Yadav, who was shot dead by her father in their Gurugram home, did not have her own tennis academy, the police said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Gurugram police had maintained that Radhika Yadav had set up her own tennis academy – which was the bone of contention between the father and his daughter.

Now, the police have revealed that instead of owning a tennis academy, Radhika used to train young people by booking tennis courts at different places, which Deepak Yadav objected to.

The tennis player was shot at four times, as per autopsy reports of Radhika Yadav. Her last rites were performed in the family's village – Wazirabad – on Friday, July 12, after her body was handed over following the post mortem.

Why Radhika Yadav's father shot her Deepak Yadav had confessed to shooting her daughter. Earlier, he had told cops that people's taunts about him ‘living off his daughter’s earnings troubled him a lot.'

Advertisement

“Radhika did not have her own academy. She used to train new aspirants by booking tennis courts at different places. Deepak had asked her several times to stop the training sessions, but she refused. That was the main tussle between the father and daughter,” PTI quoted an investigating officer as saying.

Radhika Yadav's father felt that he was financially well off and also had a rental income to rely on, so there was no need for his daughter to run her own tennis academy, the police had also said earlier.

Radhika Yadav music video has 'no connection with murder' It was not just tennis, which was at the core of Radhika Yadav's murder. The tennis player's Instagram video which was also speculated to have triggered her killing, was also to be probed, the police had said earlier.

Advertisement

Snippets from the tennis player's music video

However, the Gurugram police, on Saturday said that the video has no connection with the murder.

"The video was uploaded in 2023, it has no connection with the murder. The accused has repeatedly said that he did not want his daughter to earn through training," said inspector Vinod Kumar of Sector 56 police station, reported PTI.

Advertisement

Radhika Yadav Instagram The tennis player, had deactivated her Instagram account after the music video was released, singer Inaam Ul Haq said on Friday.