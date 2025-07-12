Radhika Yadav murder: Father had 'planned' murder; Insta reel, music video at core of conflict — 10 things we know

Radhika Yadav Murder case: Shocking new details are emerging from the investigation of the murder of former tennis player Radhika Yadav, whose father shot her dead at point blank range.

Advertisement

Here are 10 things we know so far about the Radhika Yadav murder case 1. Police, in a statement, claimed that the tennis academy Radhika set up, was the bone of contention between the father and the daughter — a conflict further fueled by people's taunts. The final blow came after Radhika's music video and Instagram reel were seen by her father.

2. Other details from the investigation revealed that Radhika Yadav was part of a music video, which her father had approved. She had featured in a romantic music video in 2024, where she had been featured by singer Inaam Ul Haq.

3. Radhika Yadav had deactivated her Instagram account after the music video was released was released. When Inaam asked why Radhika had deactivated her Instagram account, she had told Inaam that she was busy with her work and had temporarily deactivated her Instagram account.

Advertisement

4. A cousin of the man who allegedly killed his daughter and former state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav on Friday said the family members are in deep shock and looking for answers, as no one knows what really happened.

5. Deepak Yadav confessed he shot Radhika because he was often mocked for living off her income, police said. Police also issued a statement claiming the tennis academy Radhika ran was the main reason of contention between father and daughter.

6. According to police, Deepak, using his licensed revolver, fired three bullets at Radhika while she was in the kitchen — one striking her neck, and two hitting her in the back.

7. After former tennis player Radhika Yadav was killed by her father, her mother claimed she was unaware of the reasons. She declined to give a written statement.

Advertisement

8. India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra reacted to the incident, urging families to stand by one another to prevent such tragedies and highlighting that “those (women athletes) who are doing well should be idolised and followed”.

9. “I saw my niece Radhika lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen, and the revolver was found in the drawing room. My son, Piyush Yadav, also rushed to the first floor. Both of us picked up Radhika and rushed her in our car to Asia Maringo Hospital in Sector 56 where doctors declared her dead,” Radhika's uncle said in his statement to police.

10. A police official told reporters that they had sought a two-day remand of the accused. “We have to recover the ammunition of his licensed revolver (used in the crime). We have to verify how much ammunition he had procured,” he said.