Radhika Yadav murder: Gurugram court sends accused Deepak Yadav to 14-day police custody

Radhika Yadav murder: A court in Gurugram on Saturday granted the police a 14-day judicial custody of Deepak Yadav, the father of murdered former tennis player Radhika Yadav.

Earlier in the day, Gurugram Police produced the accused Deepak Yadav in Gurugram Court before the duty magistrate, following which he was sent to police custody.

Radhika Yadav murder 25-year-old Radhika, a former tennis player, was allegedly shot dead at point-blank range by her father Deepak Yadav, 49, at the family's double-storey home at Sushant Lok area in Sector 57, Gurugram, on Thursday.

Police arrested Deepak soon after the murder, who has confessed to his crime. He was seen being escorted out by officers and has been sent to police remand for one day for further interrogation.

Officials said on Saturday that Radhika Yadav did not have her own academy and instead used to train aspirants by booking tennis courts at different places, which her father objected to.

Earlier, the police had maintained that Radhika ran a tennis academy, which had become a bone of contention between the two because Deepak was often taunted for living off his daughter's income.

The accused, who was financially well off with good rental income from various properties and hence was not dependent on his daughter's earnings, was depressed for the last couple of weeks due to the taunts made by relatives, they said.

Radhika was cremated in Gurugram on Friday. During her postmortem, doctors discovered multiple bullet wounds.

“The postmortem of the deceased tennis player is completed. Four bullets were taken out from Radhika Yadav's body,” said Dr Deepak Mathur, who was part of the medical team.

An official told ANI, “Despite being told not to run the academy, Radhika refused to stop working, which eventually and ultimately led to a huge disagreement. Going further, the accused got angry and shot his daughter with his licensed gun and killed her.”

