Radhika Yadav murder: Gurugram tennis player's father Deepak Yadav sent to 1-day police remand

Former tennis player Radhika Yadav's father, Deepak Yadav, who allegedly shot his daughter dead on Thursday, was sent to 1-day police remand on Friday by a court.

Deepak was brought to the city court by Gurugram Police a day after he was arrested for allegedly killing his daughter over a disagreement regarding her tennis academy in Sector 57 in Gurugram.

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram Police PRO said, as quoted by ANI, "Upon receiving the information, the Police reached the hospital and found that this was a 25-year-old girl named Radhika, a resident of Sector 57. The police later reached her home and discovered that she was a Tennis player and ran a Tennis academy."

Further, the PRO said, "Her father shot her dead. He has been arrested by the Police and, upon questioning, he confessed to the crime. The accused, Deepak, is around 49 years old. In a prima facie investigation, it has been found that the deceased ran a Tennis academy, due to which her father was upset. He had told her several times not to run the academy. He shot her dead over this. The deceased was a national-level player. The licensed weapon used to commit the crime has been seized. Further investigation is being done," informed the police on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Deepak Yadav, 49, was arrested after he confessed to killing his 25-year-old daughter.

The incident took place around 2 pm at the family's double-storey home in the upscale Sushant Lok area in Gurugram, police told news agency PTI.

Yadav shot his daughter when Radhika Yadav was on the first floor, cooking food in the kitchen.

Deepak Yadav reportedly fired at least five gunshots, three of which hit Radhika in the back, and killed her on the spot.

Police seized a .32 bore licensed revolver, which Deepak Yadav, originally a native of Wazirabad village, allegedly used in the murder.