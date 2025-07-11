Radhika Yadav murder news: What the tennis player's mother revealed to police

Following the death of the former tennis player Radhika Yadav, her mother, Manju Yadav, claimed she was unaware of the circumstances that provoked her husband to take such a step.

The 25-year-old was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their double-storey home in the Sushant Lok area of Gurugram on Thursday. Her father confessed to the crime and was arrested later.

What did Radhika's mother say? The police repeatedly asked Manju Yadav to submit a written statement; however, she declined and verbally explained that she was experiencing a fever and was resting in her room. She stated that she was unaware of the circumstances surrounding her husband's act of killing their daughter. She maintained that Radhika possessed a good character and could not comprehend why her husband would commit such an act, according to a report by NDTV.

As per the FIR registered on the basis of the complaint filed by Radhika's uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, Manju Yadav was present on the same floor of the house when the incident took place, PTI reported.

In the FIR, Kuldeep Yadav stated that Deepak, his wife Manju, and their daughter Radhika resided on the first floor of the house in Sector 57, while he and his family lived on the ground floor.

What did Radhika's uncle say? "I saw my niece Radhika lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen, and the revolver was found in the drawing room. My son, Piyush Yadav, also rushed to the first floor. Both of us picked up Radhika and rushed her in our car to Asia Maringo Hospital in Sector 56, where doctors declared her dead," PTI quoted Kuldeep Yadav.

"My niece was a very good tennis player, and she had won several trophies. I am surprised why she was murdered. My brother has a licensed .32 bore revolver. It was lying there," he added.