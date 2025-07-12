Radhika Yadav's father was ‘never short tempered’, ‘spent crores’ on tennis player's career — more details emerge

Radhika Yadav murder case: Tennis player Radhika Yadav's father Deepak Yadav, who allegedly shot his daughter dead at point-blank rage, was never known to be short-tempered or violent. He had also spent crores of rupees on the tennis player's career and was also very supportive of whatever she did, relatives said on Saturday.

Deepak Yadav's elder brother Vijay Yadav said the accused had not only spent crores of rupees on his daughter's career, but had also devoted all his time to her — making the tennis player's fatal killing all the more baffling, reported PTI.

Deepak Yadav, father of Radhika Yadav, produced in district court, in Gurugram, on Friday. (HT Photo)

Earlier in the day, the Gurugram police said that Deepak Yadav, however, had objections to Radhika training young tennis players, which was the “main tussle between the father and the daughter.”

The 25-year-old state-level tennis player was allegedly shot dead by her father in their Gurugram home on Thursday, July 11. Radhika Yadav's final rites were performed on Friday, after the postmortem examination was conducted.

Radhika Yadav's father had confessed shooting his daughter, and was arrested by the police. On Saturday, a Gurugram court sent him to 14-days judicial custody, reported ANI.

Radhika's father ‘never showed signs of being short-tempered’ Not just Radhika Yadav's father's elder brother, but the accused Deepak Yadav's cousin Raj Kumar also had a similar narrative about the tennis player's father being very supportive of his daughter.

“As far as I know, Deepak never showed signs of being short-tempered,” the accused's cousin told PTI Videos.

Deepak Yadav's cousin Raj Kumar also said that the tennis player's father was quite supportive of whatever she did since her childhood, and spent a lot of money on her tennis training.

"He used to drop and pick her up every day when she used to go for her training sessions, and he was also of the thought that one day his daughter would make him proud," Kumar also told PTI.

Radhika Yadav Instagram A music video, where Radhika Yadav had played a part was also a part of the angles being investigated behind the murder. The police, however, said that there is no connection between the video and the tennis player's murder.