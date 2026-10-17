Radisson Blu Delhi under FSSAI scanner: Cockroaches, flies, fungal-affected vegetables among food safety lapses

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an improvement notice to AB Hotels Limited, which operates the Radisson Blu Hotel in New Delhi, over alleged non-compliance with food safety and hygiene requirements, including poor maintenance, inadequate sanitation and improper food handling practices.

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According to the notice shared by FSSAI on social media, inspections revealed multiple deficiencies at the hotel, ranging from refrigeration and pest control issues to inadequate checks on food quality and cooking oil suitability.

The food safety regulator stated that it has directed the food business operator (FBO) to take immediate corrective measures and submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR), supported by documentary and photographic evidence wherever applicable.

Failure to comply with the directions could invite further action, including suspension of the hotel's FSSAI licence, the notice said.

Rusted equipment, refrigeration deficiencies flagged The inspection, FSSAI said, identified several shortcomings in the maintenance of the hotel's premises and equipment. These included rusted machinery, freezer leakage and deficiencies in refrigeration systems, temperature monitoring, ventilation, flooring and lighting.

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The notice also flagged inadequate cleaning and sanitisation practices, along with stagnant water, drainage problems and improper food-waste management.

Pest control was another area of concern, with cockroach and fly activity observed during the inspection.

Fungal-affected produce, cooking oil checks raise concerns The regulator also identified deficiencies in food procurement and receiving procedures. These included fungal-affected and deteriorated fruits and vegetables.

The inspection further found that the required checks to determine the suitability of cooking oil were not being carried out.

According to the notice, cooking oils with total polar compound (TPC) values of 31 and 24.4 were found in use in the hotel's NYC Kitchen.

TPC levels are used to assess the deterioration of cooking oil during repeated heating. Under FSSAI's food safety standards, used cooking oil with a TPC value exceeding 25% is not permitted for use in cooking.

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Improper food segregation, hygiene lapses among staff The FSSAI inspection also highlighted deficiencies in the segregation of raw and cooked foods, vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, allergenic and non-allergenic foods, and food and non-food items.

Food handlers were found working without gloves and hairnets. The notice also recorded instances of staff wearing jewellery and having long nails, raising concerns over compliance with personal hygiene requirements.

In addition, the regulator flagged the failure to prominently display the FSSAI licence, along with deficiencies relating to licence conditions and the coverage of food business activities.

Hotel directed to submit Action Taken Report FSSAI has directed AB Hotels Limited to address the identified shortcomings immediately and submit a detailed ATR, along with supporting documents and photographs wherever applicable.

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The improvement notice places the onus on the hotel operator to demonstrate compliance with the prescribed food safety and hygiene requirements. If the directions are not followed, the regulator may initiate further action, including suspension of the FSSAI licence.

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