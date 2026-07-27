RAF personnel used pellet guns on protesters during CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' March on 20 July: Report

A Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed in New Delhi's Connaught Place during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 20 July ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest march to Parliament fired at least seven rounds from a pellet gun. Of these, five rounds hit protesters, while two struck the ground, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has found.

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The development comes days after The Indian Express reported that the CRPF had launched an inquiry into whether RAF personnel used pellet guns during a crackdown on protesters backing the CJP's demonstrations demanding the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What injuries were reported during the Chalo Sansad protest on July 20? ⌵ At least three individuals, including Irshad Sheikh, Sahil Lochab, and a journalist, sustained pellet gun injuries during the Chalo Sansad protest on July 20. 2 Why did RAF personnel use pellet guns during the CJP protest? ⌵ RAF personnel reportedly used pellet guns in response to protesters attacking security personnel and throwing stones. 3 How many rounds were fired by RAF personnel during the July 20 protest? ⌵ RAF personnel fired at least seven rounds from a pellet gun, with five rounds hitting protesters and two striking the ground. 4 Should the use of pellet guns by security forces in protests be allowed? ⌵ The use of pellet guns raises significant concerns about crowd control methods, especially regarding the potential for severe injuries to protesters. 5 What internal review findings were related to the RAF's actions during the CJP protest? ⌵ An internal review flagged serious operational lapses, stating that the 'force gradient' used did not comply with prescribed standards or training protocols.

RAF personnel used pellet guns: Here's what probe found According to a report by IE, at least three people sustained pellet gun injuries during the march and were treated in hospitals. They included Irshad Sheikh, 25, who works in Gurgaon; Sahil Lochab, 19, a Delhi University student; and a 28-year-old journalist with Outlook magazine.

Citing a source, the report added, "Five of the rounds hit the protesters, and two hit the ground. The rounds were fired after protesters attacked security personnel and started pelting stones."

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The report added that the CRPF examined log entries made by RAF personnel and found that a single personnel had fired all seven pellet rounds in Connaught Place.

CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh reiterated his earlier statement: "Now, since the agitation has been called off, and assembled people have dispersed, we would make a professional post-event assessment, like we do after every major assignment, and then let you know the view of the Force headquarters.”

Internal review flags operational lapses On 26 July, IE reported that RAF Inspector General Seema Dhundhia told personnel that the "force gradient" used for crowd control during the 20 July protest march did not comply with prescribed standards or RAF training protocols. The observation came after an internal review identified serious operational lapses.

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Force gradient refers to the different levels of force that police are likely to use depending on the resistance or threats they face.

Last week, Dhundhia held a press conference with company commanders and commandants in Delhi, during which she reviewed the role, deployment and conduct of RAF personnel during the Jantar Mantar protest and the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. A series of corrective measures was also laid down for future deployments.

Personnel were also instructed that, during future law and order duties, force must be used only to the extent necessary and in a balanced and sensitive manner. They were directed to issue necessary warnings before using force.

Citing CRPF sources, India Today reported that more than 47 RAF personnel were injured in the Connaught Place area, some of them seriously.

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Cockroach Janta Party protest The CRPF findings come nearly a week after Delhi Police resorted to a lathi charge and tear gas to disperse protesters marching towards Parliament on 20 July in support of the CJP's protest over alleged irregularities in the education system and the NEET-UG paper leak.

Despite the use of force, protesters continued their demonstrations at Jantar Mantar for the rest of the week, while large-scale protests were also witnessed in several other states.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.