Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a verbal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Manipur and further alleged that Rafale gets him a ticket to Bastille Day Parade. Rahul also questioned the lack of response of Modi on the ongoing situation in Manipur. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matter. PM hasn’t said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade." Rahul Gandhi's comment on Rafale comes at a time when the Defence Ministry declared its plan to acquire an additional 26 Rafale fighter jets for deployment on its newly built aircraft carrier. In addition, the ministry also intends to procure three more Scorpene-class submarines. This deal is anticipated to have a significant value in the range of billions of euros. Also Read: Defence Ministry greenlights Rafale purchase, France ready to offer naval SCALP missile Earlier on Friday, the Congress questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Manipur and alleged that it seems he has taken a "vow of total silence" on the violence in the northeastern state.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it was good to hear that the prime minister has shown concern over the flood situation in Delhi, asserting that he should also show interest in Manipur, which is still burning.

The Congress party has been demanding a response from the Prime Minister regarding the situation in Manipur. The state has been experiencing ethnic violence since May 3, resulting in loss of lives and property.

Earlier on July 12, the Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum (ITLF), on Wednesday, extended an apology to the Kuki Zo people for "misguidance and conflict with Meitei people" in the state.

In an official statement, ITLF stated, "The Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum, a leading organisation committed to the welfare and unity of indigenous communities, acknowledges and deeply regrets the misguided actions that resulted in brainwashing and involvement of innocent Kuki Zo people in the unfortunate conflict with the Meitei people in Manipur".

(With inputs from agencies)