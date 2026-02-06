Rafale deal: ₹3.25 lakh crore proposal to purchase 114 jets from France likely to be discussed next week

India's Ministry of Defence is likely to discuss the ₹3.25 lakh crore proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France next week, ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to New Delhi in the third week of February.

"The proposal is likely to be taken up for discussion next week at a high-level meeting of the defence ministry and is seen as critical for meeting the operational requirements of the Indian Air Force in view of the present security scenario in the region," news agency ANI reported, citing defence ministry sources.

What to know about the Rafale deal The proposal to purchase 114 Rafale jets by the Indian Air Force (IAF) received the initial nod by the Defence Procurement Board last month.

The deal is expected to help the IAF meet its requirement for a 4.5-generation-plus multi-role fighter aircraft, and boost its squadron strength.

Currently, the IAF operates around 30 fighter aircraft squadrons, against its sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons.

The ₹3.25 lakh proposal is also expected to boost the domestic economy, with around 80% of the 114 Rafale jets planned to be manufactured in India.

ANI, citing defence ministry sources, also reported that the IAF is eyeing 88 single-seater jets, and 26 twin-seater jets under the project, with most of the aircraft being built in India in collaboration between Dassault Aviation and Indian private sector firms.

Once the deal gets completed, the IAF will have a fleet of 150 Rafale jets, while the Indian Navy will have 26 aircraft carrier-compatible versions of the French fighter planes.

Emmanuel Macron's India visit French President Macron in January confirmed that he would be visiting India for the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit, is scheduled to be held on 19-20 February in New Delhi.