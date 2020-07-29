Rafale in Ambala: Curfew imposed near airbase ahead of the arrival of jets

The first batch of the much-awaited five Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on July 27 will reach India today by 2 PM. Ahead of Rafale jets landing in Ambala, Police has beefed up the security arrangements in the city.

The first batch of the much-awaited five Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on July 27 will reach India today by 2 PM. Ahead of Rafale jets landing in Ambala, Police has beefed up the security arrangements in the city.

“In view of Rafale's landing tomorrow, the administration is on a high alert. Section 144 has been imposed in 4 villages closer to Ambala airbase. Gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing has been strictly prohibited," Munish Sehgal, DSP Traffic, Ambala said.

Police further informed that the Ambala Cantt area is a 'no-drone area' and no photography is allowed in the area. "If anyone violates these orders, action will be taken against them," Police said.

Nearly four years ago, India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France for 36 Rafale jets under a ₹59,000-crore deal to boost the IAF's combat capabilities.

When will they reach India?

The first five Rafale fighter jets are expected to reach Ambala by 2 pm today. The weather and other conditions are at the moment looking good and it is expected to reach the Ambala air base on time.

Who will receive the first squadron of the Rafale jets?

Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria would be visiting Ambala today to receive the batch of first five Rafale combat aircraft arriving from France.