Rafale induction ceremony live updates: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will formally induct the Rafale aircraft shortly, at Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows".

The ceremony, described as a "very important milestone" by an IAF spokesperson, will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

The ceremony, described as a "very important milestone" by an IAF spokesperson, will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

Induction of Rafale is important given the kind of situation that has been created on our borders in recent days: Rajnath Singh

﻿The induction of Rafale into IAF also represents the strong ties between India and France. The strategic ties between our two countries have also strengthened: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rafale Induction is a historic occasion and shows close India French ties: Rajnath Singh

This induction could not have happened at a more opportune time considering the security scenario today: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday formally inducted the much talked about fourth-generation flying machine, Rafale in its arsenal.

IAF’s Sarang helicopter display team is performing aerobatic manoeuvres.

View Full Image IAF’s Sarang helicopter Click on the image to enlarge

Rafale fighter jet has been given a traditional water canon salute at the Ambala airbase.

One of IAF’s new Rafales, two Jaguars and two Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs have performed a flypast in the ‘arrow’ formation.

View Full Image Air display of Rafale fighter aircraft flanked by SU-30 and Jaguar aircraft in arrow formation Click on the image to enlarge

'Sarva Dharma Puja' conducted at the Rafale induction ceremony, at IAF airbase in Ambala.

Defence minsiter Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly witnessed the 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony, at the Ambala Air Force station.

'Sarva Dharma Puja' starts at Ambala station for induction of Rafale jets.

View Full Image Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly, witness the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony, at Ambala airbase Click on the image to enlarge

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly arrive at the Indian Air Force Station, Ambala, for the Rafale induction ceremony.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Armed Forces of France Florence Parly to take part in the induction ceremony.

The five Rafale aircraft to be formally inducted in 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' of the Indian Air Force, at Ambala airbase.

View Full Image Ambala airbase Click on the image to enlarge

French Defence Minister Florence Parly arrived in the national capital on an official visit on Thursday morning, ahead of the formal induction of the first five Indian Air Force Rafale jets at Ambala.

To be formally inducted in the IAF, the Rafale fighter aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows." The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020.

At Ambala the program will include the ceremonial unveiling of the Rafale aircraft, a traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja', Air Display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by 'Sarang Aerobatic Team'.

Afterwards, a traditional water cannon salute will be given to the Rafale aircraft. The programme will culminate with the ceremonial induction of Rafale aircraft to 17 Squadron.

After the ceremonial events, the Indian and French delegation will have a bilateral meeting.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to buy 36 jets for ₹ 59,000 crore.

59,000 crore. The Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes on ground targets, making them truly multirole jets.