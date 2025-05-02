Rafale, Jaguar touch down on UP's Ganga Expressway: IAF tests Shahjahanpur airstrip with ‘land and go drill’ | Watch

The Indian Air Force on Friday, kicked off its much-anticipated 'land and go' drill in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. The exercise, involving advanced fighter and transport aircraft, including the Rafale, Jaguar, and Mirage, was aimed at testing the expressway’s capability to serve as an alternative runway during emergencies or wartime.

The Air Force conducted take-off and landing exercises on a 3.5-kilometre-long airstrip in Shahjahanpur, part of the under-construction Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Why is UP's Ganga Expressway airstrip important? The Ganga Expressway is the first in Uttar Pradesh, and the nation, to offer night landing capabilities. Until now, similar emergency landing drills were carried out on the Lucknow-Agra and Purvanchal expressways, but those were limited to daytime operations.

The advancement is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Air Force's ability to conduct operations around the clock, said the IAF.

“This will be the first airstrip in the country designed to support day and night landings of fighter aircraft, making it a strategic asset for defence preparedness. It will also serve as the Air Force's training and rehearsal base,” reads the IAF's statement.

The ‘land and go’ drill Students from various schools and locals were among those who flocked to watch the awe-inspiring flight demonstrations on the expressway.

The district administration has confirmed that the air show will take place in two phases—one during the day and another at night—to test the airstrip’s capability for night landings.

As part of the drill, fighter jets will conduct low-altitude fly-pasts at just one metre above ground, followed by landing and take-off exercises. The same routine will be carried out again between 7 PM and 10 PM, reported ANI.

To ensure tight security, around 250 CCTV cameras have also been set up along both sides of the airstrip. Ahead of the air show, the Indian Air Force took charge of operations on the stretch, working closely with officials from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).