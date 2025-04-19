India, France to sign ₹63,000 crore Rafale Marine jet deal on April 28 - Report

India and France are likely to sign a deal that will see New Delhi buying 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for the Indian Navy. The deal, touted as the largest-ever between the two countries and India's defence sector, is likely to be signed on April 28, according to a report.

As per a report by news agency ANI, the deal will be signed in the presence of French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

The Rafale deal is reportedly going to be worth ₹63,000 crore, and will be signed in the presence of senior officials from both sides, ANI reported.

Where will India-France sign the Rafale deal? As per the report by ANI quoting sources, the deal is poised to be signed in New Delhi, outside the Defence Ministry headquarters in South Block.

The Defence Minister of France is likely to land in New Delhi on Sunday evening and depart on late Monday evening.

India clears largest-ever defence deal India had cleared its largest-ever defence deal for 26 Rafale-Marine combat aircraft with France earlier this month on April 9 at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under a government-to-government deal.

This government-to-government contract will include 22 single-seater and four twin-seater jets, along with a comprehensive package for fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and indigenous component manufacturing.

In July 2023, the defence ministry approved the purchase of 26 Rafale (marine) jets from France, primarily for deployment on board the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The ministry had also cleared procurement of three Scorpene submarines from France.

What are the new Rafale Marine combat planes? These fighters will be operational from INS Vikrant and will support the existing Mig-29 K fleet.

The Indian Air Force already has a fleet of 36 aircraft acquired under a separate deal inked in 2016. The IAF Rafale jets operate from their two bases in Ambala and Hashinara.

The deal for 26 Rafale-Ms will increase the number of Rafale jets to 62 and increase the number of 4.5-plus-generation aircraft in the Indian arsenal.

A new tender from the Indian Air Force for competition for multirole fighter aircraft is expected to be issued soon.