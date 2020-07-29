Rafale jets to touch down at IAF station in Ambala today

For a while now, the IAF had been seen as handicapped vis-a-vis its challengers in the region, notably the Pakistan Air Force. According to one of the people cited above, Pakistan’s advantage over India has been the US-built F-16 fighter aircraft in its inventory. For each of Pakistan’s F-16 in the air, India has had to deploy two of its fourth generation Sukhois given its superior radars and missiles. With the Rafales in the Indian inventory, the equation alters India’s favour – to match one Rafale in the air, Pakistan will have to scramble two F-16s. Combined with the upcoming deliveries of the S400 air defence system, it will greatly enhance Indian air superiority in the region.