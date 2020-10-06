The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be celebrating its 88th anniversary on 8 October with the annual parade at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad which includes air display of various aircraft. This year will be special as the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will also feature in the IAF Day parade. "Along with other aircraft, the Rafale aircraft will also take part in the Air Force Day parade on October 8," the IAF official said. Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932.