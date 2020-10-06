Subscribe
Home >News >India >Rafale, Tejas, other fighter jets to showcase India's air power on Air Force Day. See Pics
Rafale fighter jet would be taking part in the Air Force Day parade for the first time on October 8,

Rafale, Tejas, other fighter jets to showcase India's air power on Air Force Day. See Pics

2 min read . 11:21 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • This year will be special as the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will also feature in the IAF Day parade
  • The IAF posted photos of other fighter jets like Rudra, Apache, Gajraj, Super Hercules, Mi-17 V5, Tejas that too will be a part of the parade

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be celebrating its 88th anniversary on 8 October with the annual parade at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad which includes air display of various aircraft. This year will be special as the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will also feature in the IAF Day parade. "Along with other aircraft, the Rafale aircraft will also take part in the Air Force Day parade on October 8," the IAF official said. Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932.

In a series of tweets, the IAF posted stunning photos of the aircraft. "The Rafale is a 4.5 generation, twin-engine omnirole, air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship and nuclear deterrence fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of weapons." the IAF tweeted.

Apart from the Rafale, the IAF posted photos of other fighter jets like Rudra, Apache, Gajraj, Super Hercules, Mi-17 V5, Tejas that too will be a part of the parade.

"The ALH Rudra is an indigenously produced attack helicopter, capable of a wide range of missions, including reconnaissance, troop transport, anti-tank warfare, and close air support,"IAF tweeted.

IL-76 'Gajraj' is a four-engine, multi-purpose, turbofan strategic airlifter & military-transport aircraft.
"Tejas is an indigenously developed, single-engine, fourth-generation, high-agility, multirole, supersonic light combat aircraft," the IAF wrote on its Twitter handle.

The Tejas is an indigenously developed, single-engine, fourth-generation, high-agility, multirole, supersonic light combat aircraft.
The Mi-17 V5, a medium-lift helicopter, equipped with state-of-art navigational equipment & modern avionics will also be seen at the Air Force Day.

The Mi-17 V5 is a medium-lift helicopter, equipped with state-of-art navigational equipment & modern avionics,
The Apache "twin-turbo shaft attack helicopter with a tandem cockpit" will also be part of the grand air show.

The Apache is a twin-turbo shaft attack helicopter with a tandem cockpit for two crew & a tail wheel-type landing gear arrangement.
On Monday, while addressing the annual Air Force Day press conference, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said that the Indian Air Force is ready for any possible conflict including a two-front war with China and Pakistan.

"The IAF is ready for any possible conflict including a two-front war. The emerging threat scenario in our neighbourhood and beyond mandates a need to have a robust capability to fight across the entire spectrum of warfare. Let me share with you confidently that operationally, we are among the best," the Air Chief said.

