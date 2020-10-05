Rafale to feature in Indian Air Force Day parade

NEW DELHI : India’s newly acquired Rafale aircraft will be the cynosure of all eyes of this year’s Indian Air Force Day parade.

This year’s parade will see 56 aircraft of the IAF take to the skies as compared to 51 last year, an official of the Western Air Command said on Monday. These include 19 fighter aircraft and 19 helicopters.

One Rafale aircraft will team up with two Jaguars and two Mirage 2000s in one display and the same Rafale will also take part in another aerial manoeuvre with the indigenously made Light Combat Aircraft(LCA).

A second French made Rafale aircraft will be on display at the Hindon Air Force base where the parade will be held. Five of the 36 multi role Rafales acquired by India in a multi billion dollar deal arrived at the Ambala Air Force station in July.

The IAF’s main work horse the SU30MKI, Jaguars, Mirages, MiG 29s, the newly acquired heavylift Chinooks and attack helicopter the Apache will be be the other aircraft being showcased during the air show to mark the 89th Air Force day.

Two vintage aircraft of the IAF — the Tiger Moth and the Dakota — will also take to the skies at this year’s parade.

