Rafale to get more lethal as IAF asks Dassault to integrate Astra Missile

Rafale to get more lethal as IAF asks Dassault to integrate Astra Missile1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST
The Indian Air Force has asked Dassault Aviation to integrate Indian-made weapons on the Rafale fighter jet, a move that could benefit the 'Make in India' initiative. The IAF wants to integrate weapons like the Astra air-to-air missile, Smart Anti Airfield Weapon, and long-range glide bombs
The Indian Air Force has asked Rafale fighter jet manufacturer Dassault Aviation to integrate Indian made weapons like the ‘Astra Air’ to air missile on the combat aircraft. The move, if implemented could prove to be a big step for the ‘Make in India’ initiative, wherein indigenously made weapons would be integrated into the globally popular fighter jet.
