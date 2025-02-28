AAP MP Raghav Chadha appreciated the Central government's initiative to launch Udaan Yatri Cafe, an affordable eating joint at the Chennai airport. A similar outlet was opened in Kolkata a few months ago.

In the winter session of the Parliament, Raghav Chadha highlighted the issue of overpriced food and beverages at airports while discussing the Indian Aviation Bill 2024.

Raghav Chadha shared a video from his Rajya Sabha speech on his official X account with the caption,

“A small spark can light up the darkest skies…First Kolkata, now Chennai! Glad to see affordable food canteens being set up at Airports. Grateful to everyone who supported my demand for affordable food and drinks at airports. Congratulations to each one of you - every drop together makes the ocean rise. I shall continue to raise issues of public interest. Keep sending me your suggestions.”

Raghav Chadha's speech in the Parliament The Rajya Sabha MP raised the issue of expensive food items at airports and asked the government to introduce affordable canteens.

"Raising the issue in Parliament, Chada has said, “A water bottle costs ₹100, and tea is priced at ₹200-250. Can’t the government establish affordable canteens at airports?” Chadha said.

Udaan Yatri Cafe As a pilot project, the Ministry of Civil Aviation launched the first Udaan Yatri Cafe in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. The food outlet offers aff This move hailed praises from Raghav Chada who termed it as a “positive step".