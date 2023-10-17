Raghav Chadha Bungalow Row: Delhi HC sets aside Patiala House court order to evict AAP MP
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP had moved the Delhi High Court against Patiala House Court's recent order which has enabled Rajya Sabha Secretariat to evict Raghav Chadha from his current accommodation.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside an order by Patiala House court that paved way for Rajya Sabha secretariat to evict Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of Parliament Raghav Chadha from his official residence in the national capital Delhi.
