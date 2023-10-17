The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside an order by Patiala House court that paved way for Rajya Sabha secretariat to evict Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of Parliament Raghav Chadha from his official residence in the national capital Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP had moved the Delhi High Court against Patiala House Court's recent order which has enabled Rajya Sabha Secretariat to evict Raghav Chadha from his current accommodation.

The Court revived it’s 18 October order of granting the MP an interim stay from arrest till the city court decides MPs application seeking injunction from eviction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently Trial Court passed an order vacated and recalled the stay order which granted interim relief to the Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha that he would not be dispossessed from the current accommodation without due process of law.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said the April 18 order of the trial court, which had directed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat not to evict Chadha, stands revived. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chadha had challenged the trial court’s October 5 order which vacated the April order. The the court had said in its latest order that Chadha cannot claim an absolute right to occupy the government bungalow during his entire tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP even after cancellation of allotment.

Chadha's counsel had submitted before the high court that the MP has been served with a notice and eviction proceedings are going on.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat had opposed his petition against the trial court's decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trial Court Judge Additional District Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik in an order passed on October 5, 2023, stated that on April 14 an interim relief was granted to the plaintiff (Raghav Chadha) that he would not be dispossessed from the accommodation without due process of law. This is certainly an error apparent on the face of the record and the same needs to be corrected. Accordingly, the order dated 18.04.2023 stands recalled and the interim order stands vacated.

Earlier on April 18, the Court in its interim order directed that Raghav Chadha, who is staying there with his parents shall not be dispossessed from the Bungalow without due process of law.

The balance of convenience also lies in favour of the plaintiff as he is residing in the accommodation along with his parents. Plaintiff would indeed suffer irreparable injury, in case, he is dispossessed without the due process of law, said the Court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

