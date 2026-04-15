Raghav Chadha gets Z+ security cover from Centre after Punjab govt withdraws it amid rift with AAP: Report

Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Punjab, has received Z+ security cover from the Centre after the Punjab government withdrew it amid his rift with AAP, according to multiple reports citing sources.

For now, the Delhi Police has been directed to ensure immediate security for Chadha until a central arrangement is officially established, reported India Today, noting that this move comes after a threat assessment by the Intelligence Bureau, which advised strengthening the MP's protection.

Although specific details about the nature of the central security cover have not been officially revealed, the move has reportedly attracted attention in political circles.

Raghav Chadha's removal as AAP deputy leader in Rajya Sabha AAP removed Raghav Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha on 2 April. He was replaced by Punjab MP Ashok Kumar Mittal. As per the party, the decision was part of a leadership shuffle, amid reports of internal party friction and his absence from key events.

Raghav Chadha on Friday said he had been “silenced, not defeated,” triggering a sharp response from his party, which accused him of avoiding criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre in Parliament and instead indulging in “soft PR.” He, however, asserted that he would strike back forcefully, like a powerful “sailab” (flood)—at the right time.

"Meri Khamoshi Ko Meri Haar Mat Samajh Lena, Main wo Dariya Hun Jo Waqt Aane Par Sailab Banta hai (Don't take my silence for my defeat, I am the river which turns into a devastating flood when time comes)," Chadha read out the couplet for those who "snatched away his right to speak and silenced" him.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slammed Chadha, saying he considers the MP “compromised” and noting that he acted against the party whip.

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj also accused Chadha of not following the party’s stance on multiple issues in Parliament and of skipping opposition walkouts on important matters. He further alleged that Chadha did not sufficiently address issues concerning Punjab, the state he represents, and faulted him for being absent during key developments, including the arrest of AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

ED raids against Mittal Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at the business and residential properties of Mittal in Punjab and Haryana as part of an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said, as per PTI.