Raghav Chadha gets Z+ security cover from Centre after Punjab govt withdraws it amid rift with AAP: Report

Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Punjab, has received Z+ security cover from the Centre after the Punjab government withdrew it amid his rift with AAP, according to multiple reports citing sources.

For now, the Delhi Police has been directed to ensure immediate security for Chadha until a central arrangement is officially established, reported India Today, noting that this move comes after a threat assessment by the Intelligence Bureau, which advised strengthening the MP's protection.

Although specific details about the nature of the central security cover have not been officially revealed, the move has reportedly attracted attention in political circles.

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Raghav Chadha's removal as AAP deputy leader in Rajya Sabha AAP removed Raghav Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha on 2 April. He was replaced by Punjab MP Ashok Kumar Mittal. As per the party, the decision was part of a leadership shuffle, amid reports of internal party friction and his absence from key events.

Raghav Chadha on Friday said he had been “silenced, not defeated,” triggering a sharp response from his party, which accused him of avoiding criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre in Parliament and instead indulging in “soft PR.” He, however, asserted that he would strike back forcefully, like a powerful “sailab” (flood)—at the right time.

"Meri Khamoshi Ko Meri Haar Mat Samajh Lena, Main wo Dariya Hun Jo Waqt Aane Par Sailab Banta hai (Don't take my silence for my defeat, I am the river which turns into a devastating flood when time comes)," Chadha read out the couplet for those who "snatched away his right to speak and silenced" him.

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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slammed Chadha, saying he considers the MP “compromised” and noting that he acted against the party whip.

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj also accused Chadha of not following the party’s stance on multiple issues in Parliament and of skipping opposition walkouts on important matters. He further alleged that Chadha did not sufficiently address issues concerning Punjab, the state he represents, and faulted him for being absent during key developments, including the arrest of AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

ED raids against Mittal Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at the business and residential properties of Mittal in Punjab and Haryana as part of an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said, as per PTI.

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Around 10 locations in Jalandhar and Gurugram were raided. These included premises of Phagwara-based Lovely Professional University (LPU), as well as two associated institutions—Tetr College of Business and Masters Union College of Business, in Gurugram. Officials added that the 61-year-old AAP leader serves as the Chancellor of LPU in Phagwara.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X