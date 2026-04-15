Subscribe

Raghav Chadha gets Z+ security cover from Centre after Punjab govt withdraws it amid rift with AAP: Report

Raghav Chadha, AAP MP from Punjab, has been granted Z+ security by the Centre after the Punjab government withdrew it, according to reports. The Delhi Police will reportedly provide immediate security until a central arrangement is confirmed.

Garvit Bhirani
Published15 Apr 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha is seen during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, in this file photo dated 12 March 2026. (PTI Photo)
Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha is seen during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, in this file photo dated 12 March 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
AI Quick Read

Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Punjab, has received Z+ security cover from the Centre after the Punjab government withdrew it amid his rift with AAP, according to multiple reports citing sources.

For now, the Delhi Police has been directed to ensure immediate security for Chadha until a central arrangement is officially established, reported India Today, noting that this move comes after a threat assessment by the Intelligence Bureau, which advised strengthening the MP's protection.

Although specific details about the nature of the central security cover have not been officially revealed, the move has reportedly attracted attention in political circles.

Advertisement

Raghav Chadha's removal as AAP deputy leader in Rajya Sabha

AAP removed Raghav Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha on 2 April. He was replaced by Punjab MP Ashok Kumar Mittal. As per the party, the decision was part of a leadership shuffle, amid reports of internal party friction and his absence from key events.

Also Read | ‘I’ll become PM’: Raghav Chadha’s joke reemerges amid speculation of joining BJP

Raghav Chadha on Friday said he had been “silenced, not defeated,” triggering a sharp response from his party, which accused him of avoiding criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre in Parliament and instead indulging in “soft PR.” He, however, asserted that he would strike back forcefully, like a powerful “sailab” (flood)—at the right time.

"Meri Khamoshi Ko Meri Haar Mat Samajh Lena, Main wo Dariya Hun Jo Waqt Aane Par Sailab Banta hai (Don't take my silence for my defeat, I am the river which turns into a devastating flood when time comes)," Chadha read out the couplet for those who "snatched away his right to speak and silenced" him.

Advertisement
Also Read | Chadha slams AAP with a Dhurandhar dialogue: 'Ghayal hun isiliye ghatak hun'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slammed Chadha, saying he considers the MP “compromised” and noting that he acted against the party whip.

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj also accused Chadha of not following the party’s stance on multiple issues in Parliament and of skipping opposition walkouts on important matters. He further alleged that Chadha did not sufficiently address issues concerning Punjab, the state he represents, and faulted him for being absent during key developments, including the arrest of AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

ED raids against Mittal

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at the business and residential properties of Mittal in Punjab and Haryana as part of an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said, as per PTI.

Advertisement
Also Read | Raghav Chadha net worth: Swift Dzire, ₹6.35 lakh in shares, bonds

Around 10 locations in Jalandhar and Gurugram were raided. These included premises of Phagwara-based Lovely Professional University (LPU), as well as two associated institutions—Tetr College of Business and Masters Union College of Business, in Gurugram. Officials added that the 61-year-old AAP leader serves as the Chancellor of LPU in Phagwara.

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaRaghav Chadha gets Z+ security cover from Centre after Punjab govt withdraws it amid rift with AAP: Report
Read Next Story