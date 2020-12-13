The Delhi Police on Sunday detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and other party MLAs ahead of their planned protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence.

The Delhi Police have also been detained MLAs Rituraj Govind, Kuldeep Kumar, and Sanjeev Jha, the AAP wrote on Twitter.

"After MLA @MLARituraj and MLAs @raghav_chadha, @KuldeepKumarAAP and @Sanjeev_aap have also been arrested by Delhi police for a peaceful protest against misappropriation of ₹2457 cr in BJP-led MCD. Amit Shah and his police can put us in jail, but they can't suppress our will," the AAP said in a tweet.

This comes after Delhi Police had rejected Raghav Chadha's request for permission to hold a demonstration outside Amit Shah's home today in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"...Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Hon'ble Home Minister of India. Your request has been considered but rejected. You are requested to co-operate with the Delhi Police," the Delhi Police said in its reply.

"...all social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions/other gathering are prohibited up to 31.12.2020 throughout NCT of Delhi in order to prevent and control the outbreak of pandemic disease namely COVID-19," the order read.

Taking to Twitter, Raghav Chadha asked, "The BJP-ruled MCD committed the biggest ₹2,500 crore scam in Delhi's history. When we asked for time to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, he arrested me from my residence. Amit Shah, why do you want to suppress the corruption of your party on the strength of your police?"

Chadha, in a separate tweet, said the cops let the MCD Mayor and Councillors to sit on a dharna outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence but detains the AAP MLAs when they go to meet Amit Shah.

On Saturday, Chadha had written a letter to Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police requesting permission to hold a dharna outside the residence of Union Home Minister against alleging misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

