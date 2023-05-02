Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra continue to fuel relationship buzz, being spotted together at airports, restaurants and more. While the two have so far ducked wedding-related queries they will reportedly get engaged later this month. Earlier reports had suggested that the somewhat unlikely duo had had a roka ceremony in April this year.

The alleged ceremony will take place in New Delhi. A report by India Today also suggested that they might get married by the end of October this year. The publication quoted a source to add that their roka ceremony (a family affair) had already taken place.

Chopra and Chadha had first sparked rumours of a relationship in mid-March after going out for a dinner date.

Despite there being no official confirmations so far, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora had taken to Twitter at the end of March to congratulate the duo.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!" he wrote.

Recently Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also teased Raghav after his pictures with the 'Uunchai' actor went viral on social media. “You occupied enough space in #socialmedia, this may be a day of silence for you," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party MP and the actor had previously studied in the UK - with Chopra receiving a triple honours degree from the Manchester Business School and Chadha getting an executive MBA from the London School of Economics. They are believed to have been friends for quote some time and reports indicate that their families had been in touch even before the marriage buzz started.