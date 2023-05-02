Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra to get engaged on May 13? Here's what we know2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 09:57 PM IST
Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra continue to fuel relationship buzz, being spotted together at airports, restaurants and more. While the two have so far ducked wedding-related queries they will reportedly get engaged later this month. Earlier reports had suggested that the somewhat unlikely duo had had a roka ceremony in April this year.
