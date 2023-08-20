Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra to tie the knot on September 25? New report says…1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra are set to have a grand wedding in Rajasthan.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra have been making headlines since they got engaged in Delhi earlier this year. The duo have been photographed together at various airports, with paparazzi constantly asking about their wedding date and venue.