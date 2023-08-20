Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra have been making headlines since they got engaged in Delhi earlier this year. The duo have been photographed together at various airports, with paparazzi constantly asking about their wedding date and venue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read| 'Suspended Member…': AAP's Raghav Chadha changes social media bio after Rajya Sabha suspension A report by The Times of India while quoting sources noted about the wedding, “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September."

Where will the Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha wedding be held? While the couple have not made any official announcement about the date or location of the wedding, The Times of India report suggests that the much-anticipated wedding will take place in Rajasthan and the reception will be organised in Gurugram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An India Today report in June had suggested that the duo could tie the knot at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur after scouting a number of properties across the country. Notably, The Oberoi Udaivilas had hosted Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal for the pre-wedding celebrations.

According to The Oberoi Udaivilas website, the 5-star hotel is spread over 1,21,406 square metres of luxurious gardens with ‘an intricate layout of interconnecting domes and corridors that reflect the layout of Udaipur itself’

The report suggested that Parineeti and Raghav wanted to keep their wedding as traditional and intimate as possible, with family traditions and rituals playing a big role in both their families. It further stated that the ambience of the wedding could be similar to the engagement ceremony that took place at Kapurthala House in Delhi on May 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}