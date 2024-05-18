For the first time after his eye surgery in UK, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha reached the the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, May 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chadha had undergone an eye surgery in Britain and was away for a long duration. Questions were also raised over his absence, but the party had said that he will be back once he recovers.

Last month, a Delhi minister had said that the MP had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.

In April, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said that Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK and will join the party's Lok Sabha poll campaigning once he feels better. He informed that the MP had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.

Chadha, AAP's MP from Punjab, has been missing from the party's election campaigning.

"Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon as he gets better, he will come back to India and join us in the election campaigning," Bharadwaj told PTI.

On a question about Chadha joining the election campaign, Mann said, "He will definitely campaign."

"There are 11 players (in cricket). Then there is the coaching staff, people who bowl and bat in the nets and four extra players. Everyone is fulfilling their responsibilities," he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, too, said that Raghav Chadha will campaign for the party for the general assembly elections.

"We have an organisation and whoever is assigned some duty, they will do it. On June 4, AAP will emerge as a strong political power," the Punjab CM added.

(With inputs from agencies)

