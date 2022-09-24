Punjab Government and the state Governor have gone into a war of words over the upcoming legislative assembly session. Yesterday, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed assembly session on Tuesday, evoking a strong reaction from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including MP Raghav Chadha.

The fresh development comes after the governor had stopped the Mann-led regime's plan to summon a special assembly session on September 22 to bring a "confidence motion only".

However, the governor's fresh move evoked a strong response from the chief minister, who said, "it's too much".

"Next Gov will ask all speeches also to be approved by him. Its too much," Mann said in a tweet.

In the same tweet, he also mentioned that "Gov/Presi consent before any session of Legislature is a formality. In 75 years, no Presi/Gov ever asked list of Legislative business before calling the session. Legislative business is decided by BAC (Business Advisory Committee of the House) and Speaker," said Mann.

But it's speculated that the state government could also bring a motion to "prove" that it enjoys a majority in the House, despite the alleged attempts by the BJP to "poach" AAP MLAs.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha joined Mann, questioning the move of Raj Bhavan to seek details of the legislative business to be taken up on 27 September. Chadha asserted that legislative business is the exclusive domain of the Business Advisory Committee of the House and Speaker.

"Whether it's inflation or the 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' - legislative business is the exclusive domain of Business Advisory Committee & Speaker, not of Governor," Chadha tweeted.

"The Governor of Punjab is thoroughly eroding people's faith in his office, one communication at a time," Chadha further said.

