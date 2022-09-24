Raghav Chadha takes a dig at Punjab Governor by citing Netflix show2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 10:35 AM IST
- Punjab Government and the state Governor have gone into a war of words over the upcoming legislative assembly session
Punjab Government and the state Governor have gone into a war of words over the upcoming legislative assembly session. Yesterday, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed assembly session on Tuesday, evoking a strong reaction from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including MP Raghav Chadha.