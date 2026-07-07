Raghu Ram finally meets Abhijeet Dipke after viral Roadies mix-up; 'Main AI hoon' joke steals show

Raghu Ram has finally met Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke after an old Roadies audition clip sparked widespread confusion online, with many social media users mistakenly identifying Dipke as the contestant featured in the video.
The clip, which recently resurfaced on social media, showed Raghu Ram reprimanding a contestant during an audition for the popular reality show. As the video gained traction, several users claimed that the contestant was Abhijeet Dipke. Raghu had earlier dismissed the speculation, clarifying that the person in the viral clip was not Dipke.
The duo have now addressed the misunderstanding together in a light-hearted Instagram video that has been well received by users online.
In the video, Dipke playfully recreated the viral narrative, telling Raghu, "Main Roadies mein aaya tha, aapne reject kar diya, jiski clip viral ho rahi hai." The remark left both of them laughing before Raghu joined in on the joke.
Responding with his trademark humour, Raghu said, "Woh actually tu sahi hai, main AI hoon. Itne pyaar se main baat kar hi nahi sakta," poking fun at the false claims that had circulated widely on social media.
The two then dropped the act, with Raghu embracing Dipke and expressing his appreciation for the work being carried out by the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical social media initiative that has gained popularity for its unconventional public messaging and humorous campaigns.
"Mazak kar raha hoon. We love you, bro. Tum logon ne jo kiya hai, theek hai... I just came to be a part of it," Raghu said, ending the video on a warm note.
The collaboration quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom appreciated the duo's humorous take on the mistaken identity. The video also served to officially clear up the confusion surrounding the resurfaced Roadies audition clip, which had led to widespread speculation in recent days.
While the viral clip had briefly fuelled misinformation online, Raghu Ram and Abhijeet Dipke's joint appearance has now settled the matter, with both choosing humour to address the misunderstanding.