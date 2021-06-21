OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Raghuram Rajan, Esther Duflo to be included in Tamil Nadu's Economic Council

The newly-elected Tamil Nadu state government will constitute an "Economic advisory council to the chief minister" with leading economic experts from all over the world as its members, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday.

Addressing the state legislative assembly, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the council would consist of Nobel laureate Esther Duflo of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan, former chief economic advisor to the central government Dr Arvind Subramanian, development economist Jean Dreze and former Union finance secretary Dr S Narayan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Based on the recommendations of this council, the government will revitalise the state's economy and ensure that the benefits of economic growth reach all segments of society," Purohit said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout