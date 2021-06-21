Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Raghuram Rajan, Esther Duflo to be included in Tamil Nadu's Economic Council

Raghuram Rajan, Esther Duflo to be included in Tamil Nadu's Economic Council

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
1 min read . 12:25 PM IST Livemint

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the council would consist of Nobel laureate Esther Duflo of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan

The newly-elected Tamil Nadu state government will constitute an "Economic advisory council to the chief minister" with leading economic experts from all over the world as its members, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday.

Addressing the state legislative assembly, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the council would consist of Nobel laureate Esther Duflo of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan, former chief economic advisor to the central government Dr Arvind Subramanian, development economist Jean Dreze and former Union finance secretary Dr S Narayan.

Addressing the state legislative assembly, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the council would consist of Nobel laureate Esther Duflo of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan, former chief economic advisor to the central government Dr Arvind Subramanian, development economist Jean Dreze and former Union finance secretary Dr S Narayan.

"Based on the recommendations of this council, the government will revitalise the state's economy and ensure that the benefits of economic growth reach all segments of society," Purohit said.

