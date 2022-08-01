OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Raghuram Rajan highly impressed with this government scheme
Listen to this article

On July 31, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan praised the Gothan and Godhan Nyay programme of the Chhattisgarh government and stated that the Yojana was working to improve livestock conditions by securing the participation of communities.

According to Rajan, the state's plan is "an example for other states" in the nation. Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, introduced the programme in July 2020.

Also Read: India will be more divided if the minority community…

He noted that income-generating activities like the production of organic manure, mushrooms, large-scale vegetable production, oil distillation, fisheries, poultry, and goat rearing are carried out by women groups in the Gauthan of Navagaon. He also appreciated the management of livestock care, the provision of free fodder and water, health check-up, treatment, and vaccination of animals in the Gauthan.

Also Read: RBI dangles carrot, but NRI deposits might not match up

"This initiative of the Chhattisgarh government is the best bottom-up approach in the country," he said during a visit to Adarsh Gauthan in the village of Navagaon (L) in the Abhanpur block of Raipur district while scrutinising the income-oriented activities conducted by women's groups there.

"Through this, we can not only get a better solution for farming and livelihood but also reduce the problems of decreasing fertility of the land due to indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in agriculture. The availability of food items can also be improved greatly. Many problems like toxicity, damage to the environment and global warming can be reduced to a great extent," Rajan added.

Also Read: Gita Gopinath becomes first woman to feature on IMF's 'wall of former chief economists'

"The livelihood-oriented activities conducted in the Gauthans have proved to be helpful in providing economic support to the villagers during Covid-19. Under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, the purchase of cow dung in Gauthans for 2 per kg and its use in the manufacture of vermicompost, super compost and farming is a commendable initiative by the state government. This will improve the fertility of the land as well as reduce the cost of agriculture and cut down the risk of food poisoning due to the use of harmful pesticides," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Representational image: Chhattisgarh government to buy 'gaumutra' from gauthans from today as part of the Godhan Nyay Yojna

Chhattisgarh govt all set to buy 'gaumutra' from gauthans from today

3 min read . 28 Jul 2022
The state has also set a target of procuring four lakh electric vehicles for five years by 2026-27. Photo: Bloomberg

Chhattisgarh govt approves Electric Vehicle policy to encourage its adoption

2 min read . 08 Jul 2022
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh tested positive for covid-19 infection. 

For second time, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh tests Covid-19 positive 

1 min read . 24 Jul 2022
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Log in to our website for add to watchlist. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout