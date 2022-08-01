On July 31, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan praised the Gothan and Godhan Nyay programme of the Chhattisgarh government and stated that the Yojana was working to improve livestock conditions by securing the participation of communities.

According to Rajan, the state's plan is "an example for other states" in the nation. Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, introduced the programme in July 2020.

He noted that income-generating activities like the production of organic manure, mushrooms, large-scale vegetable production, oil distillation, fisheries, poultry, and goat rearing are carried out by women groups in the Gauthan of Navagaon. He also appreciated the management of livestock care, the provision of free fodder and water, health check-up, treatment, and vaccination of animals in the Gauthan.

"This initiative of the Chhattisgarh government is the best bottom-up approach in the country," he said during a visit to Adarsh Gauthan in the village of Navagaon (L) in the Abhanpur block of Raipur district while scrutinising the income-oriented activities conducted by women's groups there.

"Through this, we can not only get a better solution for farming and livelihood but also reduce the problems of decreasing fertility of the land due to indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in agriculture. The availability of food items can also be improved greatly. Many problems like toxicity, damage to the environment and global warming can be reduced to a great extent," Rajan added.

"The livelihood-oriented activities conducted in the Gauthans have proved to be helpful in providing economic support to the villagers during Covid-19. Under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, the purchase of cow dung in Gauthans for ₹2 per kg and its use in the manufacture of vermicompost, super compost and farming is a commendable initiative by the state government. This will improve the fertility of the land as well as reduce the cost of agriculture and cut down the risk of food poisoning due to the use of harmful pesticides," he said.

(With ANI inputs)