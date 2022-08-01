Raghuram Rajan highly impressed with this government scheme

"The livelihood-oriented activities conducted in the Gauthans have proved to be helpful in providing economic support to the villagers during Covid-19. Under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, the purchase of cow dung in Gauthans for ₹2 per kg and its use in the manufacture of vermicompost, super compost and farming is a commendable initiative by the state government. This will improve the fertility of the land as well as reduce the cost of agriculture and cut down the risk of food poisoning due to the use of harmful pesticides," he said.

