Raghuram Rajan’s 'justification of dirty black money’: Former RBI governor’s comments draw online flak

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

As per former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, the ruling party is not providing a level playing field, so the Opposition has to use ‘dirty cash’.

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan is under fire for critiquing the Centre's electoral bond scheme. He has suggested that it favours the ruling party in political funding, creating an unbalanced playing field. Rajan is concerned about the anonymity of donors and the potential for government influence over Opposition funding.

Under the current electoral bond scheme, donors can contribute to political parties without revealing their identities. Rajan has, however, pointed out that this secrecy is superficial as the government, through the State Bank of India, can find out the sources of Opposition funding.

He raised apprehensions about the government possibly questioning donors for supporting Opposition parties. Rajan argued that this system results in the ruling party receiving legitimate funds while the Opposition might have to rely on unaccounted cash. He highlighted the imbalance this creates in the electoral process.

“How are elections fought? They are fought with money," Rajan told The Red Mike. While the ruling party gets “clean money" to contest the election, the Opposition has to use “dirty cash", Rajan said. The government is not creating a “level playing field". “Then, you put ED and CBI to go after those people. This is not a fair election process," he added.

Rohit Lamba, who has co-written Breaking the Mould: Reimagining India's Economic Future with Rajan, was also present during the interview. The economist at Pennsylvania State University clarified that the explanation was not specifically applicable to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, but rather to any ruling party.

Backdrop of Rajan's Comments

Rajan's comments come amidst controversy involving Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu. Sahu is embroiled in a scandal following the recovery of 351 crore linked to him during Income Tax Department raids. A significant amount of this money was found at Boudh Distillery Private Limited in Odisha, a firm associated with Sahu.

Criticism against Rajan’s comments

Some interpreted Rajan's remarks as rationalising the accumulation of black money by Opposition leaders. “What kinda bizarre apologist has he become for corruption now?" wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). “Bizarre explanation. Opposition has to take dirty black money because business owners don't donate to it in white out of fear?" wrote another.

“He was the Governor once and his statement has left the sense," came from another. “When an economist thinks politically, he ruins all his credible analysis of past," commented another.

Here is the complete interview:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 13 Dec 2023, 10:19 AM IST
