Raghuram Rajan says monetisation neither a game changer nor catastrophe

NEW DELHI: Raghuram Rajan, former Reserve Bank of India governor, waded into the debate over monetisation of government's debt, given the covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown has ravaged the economy which would require massive stimulus to get back on track.

Monetisation is neither a game changer nor a catastrophe in abnormal times, Rajan, now professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Finance, said in a post on his LinkedIn account. "It helps a little at the margin, but does not solve the government’s fiscal problems nor does it lead to runaway inflation."

But Rajan was clear that the government should be concerned about protecting the health of the economy and should spend what is needed. "...It should also worry about getting the fiscal deficit and its debt back in shape over the medium term...However, its inability to finance itself or fears of monetization should not be a constraint."

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday revised downward its growth projection for India to 0% for FY21 and cautioned that the country’s sovereign rating could be downgraded if its fiscal metrics weaken materially. This follows similar warning from Fitch Ratings.

India has been under a lockdown since 25 March to contain the spread of covid-19 pandemic. Considered the severest in the world, the lockdown has led to massive retrenchment and loss of output. The country's unemployment rate climbed to a staggering 27.1% in the week to 3 May and some 121.5 million Indians lost jobs in April, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy.

Rajan explained the implications of direct financing of the government by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He said:

1) Direct RBI financing is sometimes loosely termed money printing and thought to be free. This is misleading. As we have seen, the government finances itself from the RBI, and the RBI finances itself from the banks at the reverse repo rate of 3.75%.

2) Instead of the banks holding government bonds paying 6% or so, they hold claims against the RBI paying 3.75%. Of course, the claim they hold is shorter term and possibly more liquid. Most important, it is not subject to interest rate risk.

3) In abnormal times, the government gains by placing the paper quickly with the RBI, and the banks have no choice but to hold the excess reserves at a below-market rate. The only way out for an individual bank would be to make more loans or buy more government bonds. This it may be reluctant to do because of the additional risks involved. Collectively, however, banks have no choice but to accept the reserves the RBI creates. This is why the financing is forced.

4) Such direct financing is not inflationary per se, so long as banks are reluctant to lend further to business or consumers. However, as normal times return, the central bank will have to pay a higher rate on excess reserves, or sell its government bond holdings and extinguish excess reserves, else it will risk excessive credit expansion and inflation. This process of extinguishing excess reserves is manageable (though see the caveat below).

5) The government does not get a free lunch. Not only is the RBI paying 3.75% for the money it on lends to the government (which will reduce the annual dividend the RBI pays the government commensurately), the banks get 3.75% instead of the 6% they could get by buying the government bonds directly. Since the government owns 70% of the banking sector, its dividends from public sector banks also fall commensurately. Essentially, the small amount of government saving in its financing comes from the costs borne by the private banks. Their lower profitability will affect their capital and their lending over time.

6) Even though the way government spending is financed (either directly by banks or directly by the RBI) should not alter its inflationary consequences, the larger government spending will directly ignite demand. In abnormal times when demand is depressed and the environment is disinflationary, this should not be a central worry.

7) Similarly, the fact that the RBI will absorb government bonds seamlessly does not alter the fiscal math. If the fiscal deficit and the growth in government debt is deemed unsustainable, investors and rating agencies will take fright. This is where we need to put in place measures that ensure we will go back to fiscal health over the medium term – such as the debt target and the fiscal council suggested by the NK Singh Committee. Modern Monetary Theorists are wrong to think that central bank financing of the government can be ignored. The consolidated liabilities of the government and the central bank have to be seen as sustainable, else confidence in both money and government debt will collapse.

8) Some observers will have an important question. If the main difference in outcomes between direct RBI financing of the government and private financing of the government is the presence of substantial excess reserves, are we not already there? Is the RBI not already absorbing lakhs of crores through reverse repos? The answer is yes, we are.

Rajan concluded his post, reiterating that "Monetization will neither be a game-changer nor a catastrophe, if done in a measured way. In fact, India is already doing it! However, the caveat -- it should be measured -- is key."

