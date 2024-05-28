Raghuram Rajan to join politics? Former RBI governor says 'my business is not kissing babies'
Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan says his family and wife don't want him to enter politics. Instead, he would like to help guide where he can.
Will Raghuram Rajan join politics soon? The former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor refuted rumours that he would join the Congress party amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. "Rather than enter politics, what I would like to do is help guide where I can, and that's what I am trying," Rajan said.